Vernon Vipers athletic therapist Ty Robinson (right) is joining the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers trainer trades hockey for pro football

Ty Robinson leaves B.C. Hockey League club for CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Vernon Vipers are about moving their hockey players to the next level of their careers.

The same goes for non-skating staff.

The B.C. Hockey League club is wishing athletic therapist Ty Robinson all the best as he moves to the professional ranks.

Of a different sport.

Robinson, 23, is joining the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Those who know Ty know that he has three passions, his family, the game of hockey and the game of football,” said Vipers’ executive vice-president Todd Miller. “We are extremely happy for Ty. Our organization is about advancing players and people to the next level. We are proud to see Ty get this opportunity.”

Robinson, 23, has been with the Vipers since the 2018-19 season that saw Vernon appear in the Fred Page Cup Finals.

Before joining the Vipers, Robinson was working in his hometown of Kamloops with the Thompson Blazers (Major Midget team) and watching and honing his skills from his dad, Colin Robinson, the long-time athletic therapist for the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

