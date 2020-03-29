Vernon Vipers tweet out award winners

BCHL team announcing season-ending award winners on a daily basis over two weeks

They’ve done it after the playoffs. They’ve done it after the final regular-season home game.

Now, the Vernon Vipers have taken to social media to announce their season-ending award winners.

The Vipers are announcing one winner per day on the team’s Twitter feed, @VernonVipers, over a two-week span.

It began with the top scorer award going to Vernon native Matt Kowalski, who scored 26 goals and added 36 assists for 62 points in 58 games played. Kowalski finished 15 points higher than Dawson Holt and Connor Marritt.

JoJo Tanaka-Campbell became the first double award winner. He was named Most Improved Player Sunday (March 29) to go along with the Bill Brown Award for academic excellence announced earlier.

The Most Sportsmanlike Player Award went to Connor Sleeth, who amassed just 18 penalty minutes in 57 games played.

Marritt and defenceman Landon Fuller were the co-winners of the Rienie Holland Memorial Community Service Award.

Picking up the Wayne Buck Memorial Award for hard work and unselfish play was defenceman Trey Taylor.

The Vipers finished fifth in the Interior Division but had advanced to Round 2 of the playoffs after dispatching the Wenatchee Wild in five games in its opening-round best-of-seven series when the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Vernon would have played the pennant-winning Penticton Vees in the second round.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers tweet out award winners

BCHL team announcing season-ending award winners on a daily basis over two weeks

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery has ceased spirits operations and has produced over 3,000 litres of sanitizer since March 26

Vernon women spending quarantine making masks

Group at Predator Ridge, and a colleague in Vernon, keeping busy making surgical masks for others

Second million-dollar lotto ticket sold in Vernon

Same thing happened on March 7; somebody won Guaranteed Match Number prize

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

B.C. issues guidelines about distancing, reusable bags to grocery stores amid COVID-19

Hand sanitizer and markers to keep lines two metres are apart are needed, province says

Vehicle goes up in smoke in Okanagan garage

Fire department on-scene in 200 block of Poplar Point Drive near Knox Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR rescues two lost hikers from Okanagan Mountain Park

Two male hikers were overdue from a hike they left for on the morning of March 28

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19

It is not clear how much of the money will flow towards Greater Victoria food banks

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

World COVID-19 update: U.S. expects 100,000 deaths; Oregon declares disaster

Comprehensive update of world news for Sunday, March 19.

Most Read