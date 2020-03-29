Vernon Vipers tweet out award winners

BCHL team announcing season-ending award winners on a daily basis over two weeks

They’ve done it after the playoffs. They’ve done it after the final regular-season home game.

Now, the Vernon Vipers have taken to social media to announce their season-ending award winners.

The Vipers are announcing one winner per day on the team’s Twitter feed, @VernonVipers, over a two-week span.

It began with the top scorer award going to Vernon native Matt Kowalski, who scored 26 goals and added 36 assists for 62 points in 58 games played. Kowalski finished 15 points higher than Dawson Holt and Connor Marritt.

Its Vipers Awards time!! We will be announcing one award winner per day for the next two weeks celebrating these great accomplishments! First up the top scorer award. This player brought you to your feet many times… This year's top scorer…Matt Kowalski#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/qUpdgZJF0z — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 24, 2020

JoJo Tanaka-Campbell became the first double award winner. He was named Most Improved Player Sunday (March 29) to go along with the Bill Brown Award for academic excellence announced earlier.

Its time to award the Most Improved Player Award. The winner of this award took a little while to get used to the speed and skill of the BCHL. Once it clicked, the confidence grew and so did his point totals. The Most Improved Player Award…JoJo Tanaka-Campbell#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/s6cV7jWqJJ — VernonVipers (@VernonVipers) March 29, 2020

Its Day 2 of the Vipers Awards! Today we award the Bill Brown Award for Academic Excellence This player not only exemplifies hard work and excellence on the ice, but off the ice as well. Your winner…JoJo Tanaka-Campbell#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/0qGGbywB5b — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 25, 2020

The Most Sportsmanlike Player Award went to Connor Sleeth, who amassed just 18 penalty minutes in 57 games played.

On Day 3 of our Awards we give out our Most Sportsmanlike Award. With just 18 minutes in penalties all year long in 57GP… The winner of the most sportsmanlike award…is Connor Sleeth (@ConnorSleeth16) #OneGoal pic.twitter.com/8tPd23sAkE — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 26, 2020

Marritt and defenceman Landon Fuller were the co-winners of the Rienie Holland Memorial Community Service Award.

It's day 4 of the Vernon Vipers Awards…today, the Renee Holland Community Service Award. This years winners didn’t hesitate to put their names down when it was time to get out and about at schools or any event. The winners are @MarrittConnor and @landon_fuller67#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/b8v3HXfzc7 — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 27, 2020

Picking up the Wayne Buck Memorial Award for hard work and unselfish play was defenceman Trey Taylor.

Today we award the Wayne Buck Memorial Award. This award is given to the Viper honoring hard work and unselfish play. This player demonstrated those traits, not only on the ice, but off as well. The winner of the Wayne Buck Memorial Award…@TreyTaylor2319 #OneGoal pic.twitter.com/AwbZsimeZw — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 28, 2020

The Vipers finished fifth in the Interior Division but had advanced to Round 2 of the playoffs after dispatching the Wenatchee Wild in five games in its opening-round best-of-seven series when the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Vernon would have played the pennant-winning Penticton Vees in the second round.



