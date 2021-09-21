Vernon Vipers welcome fans to Kal Tire Place as BCHL pre-season begins

The Vernon Vipers host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL pre-season action Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. (vernonvipers.com)

The Vernon Vipers will experience something they haven’t heard in 18 months at Kal Tire Place Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Crowd noise.

The Snakes kick off their B.C. Hockey League pre-season schedule with a home date against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 7 p.m., and the organization is looking forward to having fans back in the arena.

However, proof of full vaccination and photo ID will be required for anyone 18 or over, while ages 12-17 will be required to show their vaccine passports only (no exceptions) to enter the arena.

Full vaccination will be needed to attend all games during the 2021-22 season, beginning with Tuesday’s first exhibition game.

“The decision comes in support of the province of British Columbia’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program announced last week by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix,” wrote the Vipers on their webpage.

It was also recently announced that the Vipers can only allow 50 per cent capacity in Kal Tire Place.

The vaccination program requires all guests, employees, and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry into Kal Tire Place.

The following rules must also be adhered to for the exhibition schedule:

• There will be NO STANDING ROOM available. NO standing by the rails;

• You must sit in your assigned seat. You can only leave your seat to go to the washroom or the concession;

• You must wear your mask at all times while in Kal Tire Place (exception to lower mask to eat or drink food);

The Vernon Vipers will not tolerate any verbal or physical abuse of its staff or volunteers. You may be asked to leave if this happens.

Vernon will host the Penticton Vees Saturday, Sept. 25 (6 p.m. faceoff) and the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 2 (6 p.m.) in their other home exhibition contests. The Vipers will play six exhibition games before the season starts for real on Friday, Oct. 8, at Penticton.

For the exhibition games, fans can purchase their tickets from the main ticket window at the front of the building. You will then be asked to go to one of the two lines to the far-left main doors. At that time, you will need to have your picture ID and proof of vaccination to enter Kal Tire Place. Once you are admitted the team asks that you go to your seat immediately and please do not wander around the arena.

Recreation Services will have additional concessions open to help with congestion.

