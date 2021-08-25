Yasmine Jutt is the new athletic therapist/trainer for the Vernon Vipers. (Contributed)

Vernon Vipers welcome new trainer, therapist

Yasmine Jutt worked for Merritt Centennials during BC Hockey League pod play

The Vernon Vipers have named Yasmine Jutt as the B.C. Hockey League team’s new athletic therapist/trainer.

Jutt has plenty of experience in hockey and lacrosse spending the last two seasons with the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s North Vancouver Wolf Pack. She was also the head athletic trainer for the Vancouver North West Hawks Major and Minor Midget programs. Most recently Jutt worked with the BCHL’s Merritt Centennials in the Chilliwack pod.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Vernon Vipers organization this upcoming season,” says Jutt. “It has been a tough year and a bit for hockey and I look forward to working with the staff in helping the team reach their maximum potential on the ice.”

She will take over from Ty Robinson, who left the Vipers to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Jutt has a bachelor of science with a major in kinesiology from Simon Fraser University as well as a Diploma in sport science from Douglas College in New Westminster.

“Yasmine is a young professional that will bring knowledge, care and enthusiasm to the position,” says Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “Our whole organization is looking forward to having Yasmine join the Vipers.”

The Vipers are slated to kick off their 2021-22 BCHL pre-season schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 21, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m.).

