Vernon Vipers win sixth straight game

Make it six wins in a row for the streaking Vernon Vipers.
Reagan Milburn’s goal in the final minute of the first overtime period Saturday, Jan. 29, gave the Snakes a 2-1 win over the Spruce Kings and a sweep of the weekend doubleheader in Prince George.
The Vipers beat the Spruce Kings 4-3 in a shootout Friday. Vernon has won the first three games of its season-long seven-game road swing.
Milburn swept through the neutral zone and from the left wing rifled a puck over the shoulder of Spruce Kings netminder Aaron Trotter to give the Vipers the win.
Prince George opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first period when Nick Rheaume ripped off a shot from the right circle off the glove of Vernon goalie Roan Clarke and into the back of the net.
Nick Kent tied the game up at 16:31 of the middle frame with a nice individual effort late.
Clarke finished with 29 saves while Trotter stopped 18 shots for the Spruce Kings.
Vernon (13-14-3-3) sits in seventh place in the Interior Conference, just two points back of the Trail Smoke Eaters (16-15-1-1) and the two teams will face each other Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Trail.
The Vipers are five points ahead of the eighth-place Wenatchee Wild, who hold two games in hand on Vernon.
The Spruce Kings (19-9-3-4) are in third place, one point ahead of the West Kelowna Warriors and seven back of the Penticton Vees.
