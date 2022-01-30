Vernon Vipers win sixth straight game

Reagan Milburn (left), scored the overtime winner as the Vernon Vipers picked up their sixth straight victory Saturday, Jan. 29, a 2-1 road win over the Prince George Spruce Kings. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Make it six wins in a row for the streaking Vernon Vipers.

Reagan Milburn’s goal in the final minute of the first overtime period Saturday, Jan. 29, gave the Snakes a 2-1 win over the Spruce Kings and a sweep of the weekend doubleheader in Prince George.

The Vipers beat the Spruce Kings 4-3 in a shootout Friday. Vernon has won the first three games of its season-long seven-game road swing.

Milburn swept through the neutral zone and from the left wing rifled a puck over the shoulder of Spruce Kings netminder Aaron Trotter to give the Vipers the win.

Prince George opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first period when Nick Rheaume ripped off a shot from the right circle off the glove of Vernon goalie Roan Clarke and into the back of the net.

Nick Kent tied the game up at 16:31 of the middle frame with a nice individual effort late.

Clarke finished with 29 saves while Trotter stopped 18 shots for the Spruce Kings.

Vernon (13-14-3-3) sits in seventh place in the Interior Conference, just two points back of the Trail Smoke Eaters (16-15-1-1) and the two teams will face each other Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Trail.

The Vipers are five points ahead of the eighth-place Wenatchee Wild, who hold two games in hand on Vernon.

The Spruce Kings (19-9-3-4) are in third place, one point ahead of the West Kelowna Warriors and seven back of the Penticton Vees.

