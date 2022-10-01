The Vernon Vipers fell by a score of 4-2 to the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)

Vernon Vipers winless on season after 4-2 loss to Prince George

Penalties were the Vipers’ undoing as the Spruce Kings went 3 for 10 on the powerplay

The Vernon Vipers are still looking for their first win of the BC Hockey League season after a 4-2 loss to the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday night, Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, the Spruce Kings are a perfect 3-0 to start their season.

It was a penalty filled game with the Spruce Kings going three for 10 on the powerplay and the Vipers scoring two goals on five powerplay opportunities.

Ty Gagno started the scoring for Prince George on the powerplay 4:10 into the first period, getting his stick on a shot from John Herrington and deflecting it home.

Less than two minutes later, with the Spruce Kings immediately back on the powerplay, Ben LeFranc fired a shot through a maze of bodies to make it 2-0.

The Vipers went on a powerplay of their own and in the final second of the penalty, Luke Pakulak scored to cut the Vipers’ deficit in half.

The only five-on-five goal of the game came halfway through the second period as Herrington pushed his goal scoring streak to three games, though it was practically with a man advantage as it came just five seconds after yet another Vipers penalty expired.

Late in the period, Prince George’s Jake Schneider scored his second of the season to give his team a 4-1 lead heading into the third. The Vipers managed just two shots in the middle frame.

Frustration boiled over midway through the third as Vipers’ Griffen Barr dropped the gloves with Charlie Banquier.

The Vipers powerplay got them within two goals after a brilliant rush from Dylan Compton, who spotted Isaac Tremblay who in turn snapped home his first BCHL goal.

That was as close as the Vipers would get as the final busser sounded with the score 4-2.

The Vipers are now 0-3 to start their season after losing back-to-back games to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks last week.

They’ll get another shot at the Spruce Kings tonight (Oct. 1), again on the road at Kopar Memorial Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

