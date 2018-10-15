The third annual Revelstoke Kodiaks Women’s Hockey Tournament featured four teams, including the Vernon Caliber Sports Vixens, at the Revelstoke Forum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Vernon Vixens go 1-3 in Diva Cup

Revelstoke women’s hockey tournament

The Vernon Caliber Sports Vixens went 1-3 in the third annual Revelstoke Kodiaks Women’s Hockey Diva Cup.

The Vixens, who had eight skaters from Vernon and two pick-ups apiece from Kelowna and Revelstoke, finished the four-team tournament with a 3-0 blanking of Golden Sunday morning.

Sara Martin pulled the hat trick for Player of the Game, while assists came from Christine Duggan, Cheryl Meir and Edeen Yamada. Michelle Embleton recorded the shutout.

The Vixens opened by falling 4-0 to eventual tournament champion Dawson Creek with Embleton going the distance in net for Game MVP.

The Caliber Sports crew lost 1-0 to Kamloops Saturday morning with Embleton again earning MVP.

Vernon then bowed 4-3 to Revelstoke with Martin taking an outlet pass from defenceman Cassie Bosworth for the first goal. Revelstoke answered back with a breakaway goal in the first period.

The Vixens went ahead 40 seconds into in the second stanza when Michaela Case converted from Adrianne Dewhurst off-face in the offensive zone. Revelstoke levelled the score with three minutes left in the second frame.

Revelstoke counted two goals in 10 minutes to take the lead in the third period, converting once on a power play. MVP Adrian Dewhurst banged in some rebounds from Cheryl Meir and Edeen Yamada to pull Vernon within a goal.

Hayley Silcocks, Bernie Dwan, Angela Boulduc and Katelyn Holland were the other Vernon players in the Vixen lineup.

