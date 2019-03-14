The Caliber Sport Vernon Vixens (right) had to use a marathon of games to do so, but they won their fourth consecutive Armstrong Safe Hockey Women’s League championship. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Vixens victorious again

Caliber Sport Vixens win fourth straight Armstrong Safe Hockey Women’s League title

They had to go through the back door to do it, but the Caliber Sports Vernon Vixens didn’t mind.

The Vixens won their fourth straight Armstrong Safe Hockey Women’s League championship playing seven games in three days for the title.

Caliber Sport began the weekend defeating the Brand Alliance Brewers 5-0, but then fell 5-0 to the Lumby Mayhem, knocking the defending champs to the B side.

The Vixens beat the Ice Angels 2-0 then, in their third game on Saturday, defeated the Salmon Arm Wildfires.

Three more games were in store for the champs Sunday, starting with a 2-0 win over the Thirsty Beavers, advancing the Vixens to the final against Lumby, where they’d have to beat the Mayhem twice.

The first game was decided in overtime, with the Vixens coming out on top 2-1, then Vernon scored the only goal in the championship final for a 1-0 decision.


