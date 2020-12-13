Vernon volleyball club building home facility

Teams in Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club will soon have a dedicated facility to call their own. Sky Gateway is being built in the new Silver Star Gateway Business Park. (File photo)

Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club is building a gateway to better things.

Club president Troy Lorenson announced the new Silver Star Gateway Business Park on Silver Star Road will be home to the club’s new Sky Gateway dedicated facility.

Sky Gateway, said Lorenson, will provide approximately 300 players and 50 coaches with a home court to call their own.

The training facility will have two courts, the latest equipment, cameras for live-streaming matches, and video analysis tools. Teams will train side-by-side and coaches will mentor one another in a supportive environment. The plan is to operate more than 20 teams out of Sky Gateway beginning in early to mid-February.

“The timeline is tight, but our members are supportive and understand that we are doing everything possible to secure our club season,” said Lorenson. “The kids just want to get together with their teammates and train. We are so proud of the resilience the athletes have displayed during these difficult times. The parents of our Sky Nation understand the need for a safe and supportive place for their kids to stay active.”

For now, COVID-19 has put plans for team travel on hold, but the club is designing a training-focused season, as well as inter-club play, should competition opportunities be limited.

Sky Volleyball Club was not able to hold open try-outs this season, due to restrictions around the pandemic and a lack of gym access. They have worked to place as many players as possible onto teams, through a new Athlete Application process from Volleyball BC.

“The fact that we have not had an opportunity to see the athletes play for many months has made it challenging,” said Lorenson. “Our primary focus is on getting into our facility and giving kids the chance to play. Getting us back training, in a safe way, is everything.”

The Sky Volleyball Club is reaching out to the community for assistance in the form of sponsorship opportunities and with help in the finish and fixturing process of Sky Gateway.

If you want to help please contact: Troy Lorenson, President SVC at: troy.lorenson@gmail.com.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

