Vernon volleyball coach among B.C.’s best

Sharon Shaigec from Fulton Secondary named one of four B.C. School Sports Coaches of the Year

Clarence Fulton Secondary senior girls volleyball coach Sharon Shaigec (left) accepts her 2021-22 B.C. School Sports Coach of the Year honour. (contributed)

Clarence Fulton Secondary senior girls volleyball coach Sharon Shaigec (left) accepts her 2021-22 B.C. School Sports Coach of the Year honour. (contributed)

B.C. School Sports Coach of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of a coach.

That person guides their athletes to success in sport through their philosophy of fair play and sportsmanship. They lead by example and consistently demonstrate a dedication to lifelong learning and continuous improvement.

They also have to have put in the time, as the winner has to have been actively involved in coaching high school athletics for a minimum of 10 years.

It describes Sharon Shaigec perfectly.

The coach of Vernon’s Fulton Secondary Maroons’ senior girls volleyball team exemplifies those characteristics daily in the gym, classroom and on the court.

Shaigec is one of four coaches named B.C. School Sports Coach of the Year.

The former Canadian women’s volleyball team player started her coaching career at Fulton in 1990. One of her best memories is winning the B.C. AAA high school girls championship in Prince George.

“The camaraderie between coaches, students, and teachers, the pep rallies and school spirit made this an incredible experience for me and my team,” said Shaigec to B.C. School Sports.

Asked during an interview by a Grade 12 district scholarship project student who her most influential coach was, Shaigec replied, “My first coach, a teacher in Grade 7, my last coach, my Canadian national volleyball team coach and all of my volleyball, basketball and track and field coaches in between.”

READ MORE: Vernon rhythmic gymnast captures prestigious Indigenous Premier’s Award

READ MORE: Armstrong cowboy increases Canadian pro rodeo standings lead


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsHigh school sportsLocal SportsVernonVolleyball

Previous story
WATCH: Vernon minor hockey team mentors younger players

Just Posted

Clarence Fulton Secondary senior girls volleyball coach Sharon Shaigec (left) accepts her 2021-22 B.C. School Sports Coach of the Year honour. (contributed)
Vernon volleyball coach among B.C.’s best

Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs players and coaches work with players from Greater Vernon Minor Hockey’s five u19 teams in a program called Little Mustangs, which won the big Mustangs an Okanagan hockey award for community service. (Screen shot)
WATCH: Vernon minor hockey team mentors younger players

(Photo - Chea Seila/@mekongwonders/Twitter)
Morning Start: The largest freshwater fish

Vernon Tigers forward Isaac Coombs (right) watches Armstrong Shamrocks forward Isaac Dodge’s stick travel through the air during Vernon’s 9-6 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League win Thursday, June 23, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tigers stick it to Armstrong Shamrocks