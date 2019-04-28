Vernon volleyball player in mix for Canadian junior men’s spot

Vernon’s Landon Currie hopes to get off the practice squad and land a spot on the Canadian junior men’s volleyball team. (Thompson Rivers University photo)

The starting libero for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team will hope to make his international debut next week.

Vernon’s Landon Currie is one of 18 players vying to be chosen to represent Canada as the national junior men’s team gears up to play an international tournament in Peru. Should he be one of the 12 players selected, Currie and Team Canada will be playing in the Under 21 Pan Am Cup which begins May 2 and runs for 10 days.

This is Currie’s second stint with the junior national team after being part of their practice squad last year.

“I know most of the players that are going to Peru,” said Currie. “I think I have improved from my time with the team last season by just working on little things in my game like passing and defence.”

Team Canada will have two days of practice at the national men’s training centre in Gatineau, Que. starting on Monday . Joao Paulo Bravo is back as the team’s head coach.

WolfPack head coach Pat Hennelly believes that Currie’s stock has risen after a second year of experience at the Canada West level.

“He had a solid season and is developing as a leader on the court. That will serve him well in a tryout situation. I wish him all the best,” said Hennelly, who thinks the practice squad experience of 2018 will only benefit him.

“It’s the same coaching staff as last year. He is familiar with many of the players. It is always nice when you have a sense of familiarity in those situations. It is an edge for him. We know from past experiences with our players —Brad Gunter (Courtenay) getting cut the first year and then making it the second and Colin Carson (Prince George) making it the first year but not the second—anything can happen. There is no guarantees you can represent your country in consecutive years.”

After the tournament, the players will return to Gatineau and join 24 others in an open tryout for selection to the team, which will fly the Canadian colors at the World U21 championships in Manama, Bahrein in July (18-27). Canada is ranked eighth in the world.

Currie is the only WolfPack player going to the tryouts in late May.



