Vernon volleyball teams to block out cancer

Volleyball will be in the pink at a Vernon high school tonight (Monday, Nov. 7).

The Seaton Sonics senior girls team – currently ranked No. 1 among B.C. AAA schools in girls volleyball – hosts their cross-town rivals Vernon Secondary Panthers (who have also cracked the top-10 in the AAA rankings this season) in the seventh annual Block Out Cancer fundraising event.

All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“The game is a best to five, entry is by donation and we will be having a bake sale,” said event organizer and Sonics’ setter/captain Jesse Mitchell.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Sonics will wear pink shirts for warm-up and pink face paint for the evening.

“We encourage all fans to wear as much pink as possible,” said Mitchell, who has also started a page online with the Canadian Cancer Society for the event. If you’re unable to donate in person, click on the link (above) and you can make a donation online.

The game was last played pre-COVID in October 2019.

“The senior girls are proud advocates for cancer research and awareness and ask you to donate either in person or via this page,” said the team on the Canadian Cancer Society page.” We thank everyone who has contributed to this cause. All of the funds raised throughout this event will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society where the funds are needed most.”

Seaton won the Fulton Maroons’ senior girls tournament on the weekend, defeating Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers in the championship. The Lakers and Maroons are both ranked in the top-10 for AA teams.

The Panthers were also in the Fulton tournament. They finished third in their preliminary round pool and were eliminated by the Maroons in the quarterfinals.

