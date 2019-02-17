Vernon Voltage feast on Sharks

The Vernon Voltage are all smiles after going undeated to win their division at the prestigious Kelowna Sweetheart Ringette Tournament. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Voltage was the sweethearts of the U14B division in Kelowna.

The Voltage won the division at the prestigious Kelowna Sweetheart Ringette Tournament, defeating the Prince George Sharks 5-3 in the championship, thanks to the play of goalie Alecia Hughes, who thwarted the Sharks time and time again.

Goals by captain Brianna Visser and Sierra Fernley late in the game snapped a 3-3 draw and gave Vernon the title. Fernley scored twice in the championship, as did Taylor Smith.

Vernon opened the tourney by dumping the Sharks 7-1 with Visser and Lauren Cooke each scoring twice, and singles going to Alyssa Patterson, Fernley and Miah Cohen.

The Voltage then took care of the Westside Ice Shredders 10-0 with Hughes getting the shutout. Samantha Shaw and Fernley each scored twice with singles going to Cohen, Visser, Allie Petty, Cooke, Jade Peterson and Sabrina Kennedy.

Fernley and Visser each scored three times as Vernon took care of the Prince George Heat 8-6. Shaw and Cook had the other goals.

The Voltage scored four times in the first half and rolled to a 6-1 win over the Quesnel Lightning with Cooke getting the hat trick. Fernley scored twice and Shaw added a single.

Vernon Lightning took part in the U12 Division at the Sweetheart tourney.

Vernon lost its opener, 8-3, to Kelowna U12A. Scoring for the Lightning were Theryn Petty, Lucia Manton and Avery Smith. Abby Mahortoff was the MVP for that game.

Bright and early Saturday morning, they had a close, hard-fought game with their city rivals, the Vernon Thunder, who came away with a 3-2 win. Avery Smith was the MVP for that game as she scored both goals for the Lightning. Ebony Patrick of the Thunder made a number of great saves with one outstanding one in the last minute to preserve the win. Scoring for the Thunder were Cassidy Cruikshank, Keira Braddick and Oliver Parilak.

Saturday afternoon the Lightning fell 9-3 to the Prince George Red Rockets. Game MVP Manton had two goals and Kiera Horton scored the other.

The last game against Prince George Black Widows was a nailbiter with PG getting a goal right before the buzzer to win 6-5. Scoring for the Lightning were Horton, Kate Holmes, Petty, Cali Fossum and Smith. Claire Penner was MVP and Kassidy Peterson was in net for all games.

