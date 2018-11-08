Vernon Vortex skaters made the grade

Will McDicken of the Vernon Vortex rounds the corner in his 500-metre race at the Chill Classic meet in Kamloops. (Photo Submitted)

Three members of the Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club earned provincial qualifying times at the Classic Chill meet in Kamloops last weekend.

Nate Benn, Daniel Hall and Charlie McGinty all three posted personal best times in a couple of their races. McGinty won all of his division races.

Lauren Miller was eligible for the first time this year to go to provincials but unfortunately missed it by a few seconds. She has a couple more tries to get her times coming up in Salmon Arm and Kelowna. She did clock a few best times.

Will McDicken had an amazing competition showing that he was there to race by putting up personal best times in all of his races. He is eligible to qualify for provincials next year.

Vernon’s two youngest racers also showed that they were there to compete. Russell Dow, age 4, got his game face on and knocked almost 26 seconds off his 200-meter time. Russell posted three out of four best times.

Tova Dow had the best race of the day destroying her best time in the 500m by over 35 seconds.

The Vortex carries sponsorship from Sproing Creative, Manulife Financial, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko.

