Vernon Vortex speed skater Daniel Hall is followed by Kelowna’s Noah Rubuliak during a race at the B.C. Short Track Championships in Prince George. (Vernon Vortex - photo)

Vernon Vortex sparkle in Prince George

Five speed skating club members compete in B.C. Short Track championships

Five of the six eligible Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club traveled to Prince George for the B.C. Short Track Provincial Championships. The quintent included veterans Nate Benn, Daniel Hall and Charlie McGinty, along with first timers Sam McDicken and Lauren Miller.

As expected, the competition was fast and fierce, competing in the distances of 200-, 400-, 1,200-, and 1,500-meter races along with a 2,000- and 3,000-meter points race.

The first up was Miller, who just qualified for the races the week prior. Her 200 heat was a best time for her and put her in the middle of the pack. She stayed there through her 400 and 1,200s as well, posting best times at each of those distances. Unfortunately, inexperience in her 2,000 points race bumped her down a few places.

The 0ther first timer, McDicken, was in the next division. He was in one of the largest groups. McDicken had to race his heart out, and had some great races, clocking a six-second PB in his 1,200 meter race. Finishing in the middle of the pack he showed everyone that next year he will be one to watch.

McGinty had a fast start with a personal in his first race the 200m. Skating with his usual character, Charlie was up against some fast skaters. He held his own in the 400m and 1,200m distances but an unfortunate miscommunication had Charlie stopping before he was finished his 2,000m distance and being penalized. Overall McGinty finished fifth in his age group, just missing qualifying for Can West.

RELATED: Vernon Vortex speed skaters crush four PBs at Edmonton Classic

Hall had some good opener times, his best coming in the 400m. Chasing speedy skater Sam Greene from the Coast helped with some great times. An unfortunate penalty in his 1,200m final brought down Hall’s score but he brought it back up in his 2,000m points race. Daniel stood on the podium for a silver medal.

The Vortex’s last veteran skater, Benn, was there to compete. An unfortunate fall in his first race put him at the back of the pack. Benn fought his way back, even posting a best and fastest time of the day in his 400. A valiant effort in his 3,000 meter points race put him on the podium and earning fourth overall.

RELATED: Vernon Vortex speed skaters capture B.C. titles

Both coaches Mike Hall and Tony Benn are very proud of how the kids did. Hard work and dedication from all the skaters is starting to show.

Both Hall and Benn qualified and are going to Grande Prairie in two weeks to compete for B.C. in their respective age groups in the Canadian Western Championships.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club member Nate Benn chases the pack during the B.C. Short Track championships in Prince George. (Candi Adams - photo)

Lauren Miller of the Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club competes in her 200-metre event at the B.C. Short Track championships in Prince George. (Jason McDicken - photo)

Previous story
Vernon Ski Club impresses at U16 Westerns

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers eliminate Salmon Arm in 3OT

Hometown hero Matt Kowalski scores late in third overtime to send Vipers to next round

Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

Drugs, guns and a stolen motorcycle seized in bust

Brier ends with loss for Vernon rink

Jim Cotter’s team falls 6-5 to Saskatchewan to finish eighth at Canadian men’s curling championships

Vernon Panthers play for B.C. gold

Panthers dump Richmond school 86-65; will play North Delta Huskies for B.C. 3A championship Saturday

Lack of 24 hour pharmacies, leaves Okanagan father looking for alternatives

What do you do when you need prescriptions and the pharmacy is closed?

Annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary

The 16 students chosen will present their projects at the Vernon Fair April 12.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Not a lot of snow forecasted for the next week, spring coming early?

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

100 Homes seeks to add Penticton to federal homelessness strategy

Penticton council provided a letter of support to join Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. Hindu temple president charged with sexual assault

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

Penticton woman providing meals to homeless issues challenge to city council

Kristine Shepherd wants to see city council at the Easter Monday Night Dinner at Nanaimo Square

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

Most Read