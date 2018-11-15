Daniel Hall leading the 3000m race. (Photo contributed)

Vernon Vortex speed skater crushes four PBs at the Edmonton Fall Classic

Daniel Hall placed sixth overall and was the top T2T 13 skater in the competition

Daniel Hall represented Vernon Vortex Speed Skating team in the Edmonton Fall Classic last weekend.

Competing against skaters from across western Canada, Daniel placed sixth overall and was the top T2T 13 skater in the competition.

Daniel also had four personal best times — one in each event. In the 3,000 metres race, Daniel aggressively took the lead and hit a pace of 9.2 seconds per lap, equal to 40 km/h, to exhaust the competition. One by one the competition dropped till there was only one left, Adam Buchwald from Manitoba was able to edge out our Vernon skater at the end but he had to earn it.

Related: Vernon Vortex skaters made the grade

Related: Vernon Vortex skaters qualify for Games Trials

During the competition, the Vernon coach was asked to aid competitors from Saskatchewan and northern B.C.

“The eclectic group made for a great team, the skaters were able to work together during warm-ups and provide encouragement to each other throughout the competition,” said Vernon club director Karen Benn. “It’s a great thing to witness competitive athletes from different teams working together towards a common goal of simply going faster.”

The Vortex team is next in action in Salmon Arm as the Salmon Arm Club hosts the Annual Ice Jam competition.

Benn said the Vortex team would like to express thanks to its sponsors: Sproing, Manulife, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to making the development of young athletes possible.

For information on how to join this dynamic team, check our website at www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com.

Related: Vernon Vortex skaters pocket $5,000

Related: Hall makes Team BC grade

Related: Vortex skaters medal in short track

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers
Next story
Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Just Posted

Winter months mean more calls for Vernon’s crisis line

According to CMHA B.C., seasonal depression makes about 10 per cent of all depression cases.

Vernon Civic Arena demolition demands creativity

“Now we know exactly how the structure is going to come down and have the rest mapped out.”

Further delays in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole, born in 1987, will appear next Dec. 6

Lavington air quality advisory and open burning restrictions continue

Although air quality has improved, high concentrations of fine particulates are expected to persist until weather changes.

Armstrong requests golf cart consultation

Residents want golf carts on city streets; Armstrong looking into possibility

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Vernon Starfish Pack celebrates provincial milestone

Vernon currently delivers 93 backpacks to elementary schools and feed about 130 kids each week.

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Okanagan trampoline gymnasts impress at World Age Group finals in Russia

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley finished fifth, Vernon’s Travis Towers 14th in respective age groups

Vernon Vortex speed skater crushes four PBs at the Edmonton Fall Classic

Daniel Hall placed sixth overall and was the top T2T 13 skater in the competition

Most Read