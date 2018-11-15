Vernon Vortex speed skater crushes four PBs at the Edmonton Fall Classic

Daniel Hall placed sixth overall and was the top T2T 13 skater in the competition

Daniel Hall represented Vernon Vortex Speed Skating team in the Edmonton Fall Classic last weekend.

Competing against skaters from across western Canada, Daniel placed sixth overall and was the top T2T 13 skater in the competition.

Daniel also had four personal best times — one in each event. In the 3,000 metres race, Daniel aggressively took the lead and hit a pace of 9.2 seconds per lap, equal to 40 km/h, to exhaust the competition. One by one the competition dropped till there was only one left, Adam Buchwald from Manitoba was able to edge out our Vernon skater at the end but he had to earn it.

During the competition, the Vernon coach was asked to aid competitors from Saskatchewan and northern B.C.

“The eclectic group made for a great team, the skaters were able to work together during warm-ups and provide encouragement to each other throughout the competition,” said Vernon club director Karen Benn. “It’s a great thing to witness competitive athletes from different teams working together towards a common goal of simply going faster.”

The Vortex team is next in action in Salmon Arm as the Salmon Arm Club hosts the Annual Ice Jam competition.

Benn said the Vortex team would like to express thanks to its sponsors: Sproing, Manulife, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to making the development of young athletes possible.

For information on how to join this dynamic team, check our website at www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com.

