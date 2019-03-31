Vernon Vortex speed skaters cap off season

Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club members Nate Benn (left) and Daniel Hall wrapped up their seasons at the Canadian Western Short Track Championships in Grande Prairie. (Vernon Vortex Club - photo)

Two members of the Vernon Vortex speed skating club made the trek to Grand Prairie to represent B.C. with the top skaters in Western Canada at the Canadian Western Short Track Championships.

This was one of the hardest competitions the pair have faced this season.

Daniel Hall started off strong and stayed there.

He earned a well-deserved bronze medal in his 1,500-meter race, beating out much bigger skaters in the T2T 13 boys division, and making his birthday more special.

“This medal is a great birthday present, I don’t think I need anything else,” said Hall, who also looked very strong in his 2,000 points race where he again earned a bronze medal. This race being a chess match, Hall played it very well.

Wrapping up the weekend, Hall was on the winning team for the T2T 13 boys 3,000m relay, with the team showing off their skill and coming away with the gold.

READ ALSO: Vernon Vortex skaters capture B.C. titles

Next was Nate Benn, who was in very fast preliminary heats and it was anybody’s race. Unfortunately, Benn was bumped down and did not advance to any finals. He did have some great races and earned the respect of a lot of the other provincial skaters.

The T2T 14/15 boys relay team had a great race but was penalized on a very questionable call.

“I will be training harder and will be back next year to take it all,” said a determined Benn afterward.

RELATED: Vernon Vortex duo outlast Winnipeg cold

So ends the Vortex season. Coaches Mike Hall and Tony Benn are so proud of all the club skaters and are looking forward to seeing what next season produces.

The club’s AGM is scheduled for Wednesday in the Civic Room at Kal Tire Place.

The Vortex team would like to express thanks to its sponsors, Sproing Creative, Manulife, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to making the development of young athletes possible.

For information on how to join this vibrant team, check our website at www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.