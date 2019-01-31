Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club member Zolie Ozero (fourth from left) competes at the Coyote Cup event in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Speed skating club members have great results at annual Coyote Cup meet

The Vernon Vortex speed skating team travelled to Kamloops to take a bite out of the annual Coyote Cup event.

Lauren Miller, Zolie Ozero, Daniel Hall, brothers Sam and Will Mcdicken, Charlie McGinty and Nate Benn all competed with exceptional results.

In the top division, Benn was up against skaters whom he races against regularly. Posting some good times, Benn received a bronze medal for his efforts.

Hall was in the next division. He traded races with Kelowna skater Noah Rubuliak and tied for first place in his division.

In the next division, McGinty found himself skating against a powerful defensive skater. Winning one of his best distances made it for a close race to the podium. McGinty came away with the silver medal, missing gold by only 40 points.

Sam Mcdicken was at the meet to do one thing, and that was to get his final provincial qualifying time in his 200 metre distance. While skating against more experienced skaters, Mcdicken pulled it off. He now has all his times to enable him to participate in provincials and tied for third place in his division.

The younger Mcdicken, Will, had some hard races as well. With skaters as far away as Williams Lake, Will dug deep and posted a couple best times and found out how it was to skate against skiers from other regions. He earned a bronze medal in his division.

Miller came to race as well. She found herself in a very fast division. Recovering from an illness made it difficult for her to be extremely aggressive but she did her best. Also trying for her provincial time in the 200m, missing by just over a second, Miller has one more shot next month at the Vernon meet. She earned the iron medal for her efforts.

Lastly was Ozero. Still in his first year of skating, young Ozero continues to improve. He posted best times in all his races and also won all his races, the closest skater finishing five seconds behind him. This result had Ozero standing at the top of the podium receiving a gold medal.

RELATED: Vernon Vortex speed skaters capture B.C. titles

Vortex member Laura Hall went to Calgary to skate in the long track Canada Cup meet. Hall had an excellent meet. She clocked an improvement in all of her distances, the best being in her specialty, the 3,000m. Hall beat all except for a few skaters from China, thus turning a few heads wondering where she comes from.

Head coach Mike Hall and assistant coach Tony Benn are proud of all their skaters. They work hard and it shows.

The team would like to express thanks to its sponsors, Sproing, Manulife, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to making the development of young athletes possible

For information on how to join this aspiring team, check out its website at: www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
