Vernon three-time Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet (left) is among five athletes named to the BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon wheelchair curler called to BC Hall

Sonja Gaudent, three-time Paralympic gold medalist, among five inductees to the athlete’s category

One of Canada’s most decorated Paralympians is among the Class of 2020 to be enshrined into the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Vernon’s Sonja Gaudet, three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning wheelchair curler, is among five athletes named to Hall.

Gaudet was on the team that won gold in wheelchair curling at the 2006 Winter Paralympics in Torino, Italy, the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver-Whistler and the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia. She was also the Canadian Flagbearer for the 2014 Winter Paralympics.

Gaudet is also a member of the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, Canadian Curling Hall of Fame and Mission Hill Elementary School Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Gaudet waves the flag

Joining Gaudet in the athletes category are baseball pitcher Jeff Francis, who threw in the 2007 World Series for the Colorado Rockies; former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean; former B.C. Lions defensive end Brent Johnson; and cyclist Alex Stieda.

The five athletes, three builder-coaches, a team, one pioneer, one media member and a W.A.C. Bennett Award winner were named Tuesday (Oct. 29) during a media event at the hall, located at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Local wheelchair curling champ enters hall of fame

In the builders/coaches category, Harry White (golf), Bill Mitchell (wrestling) and Valerie Johnson (trampoline gymnastics) were announced as inductees.

As a team, the 1979-80 University of Victoria Viking’s men’s basketball squad will become hall members.

Duncan-born hockey pro Robin Bawa will be inducted as a pioneer (as the first Punjabi-Canadian NHL player), Cleve Dheensaw as a media member and Kathy Newman as winner of the W.A.C. Bennett Award.

Tom Mayenknecht, chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, called the hall’s class of 2020 “a terrific cross-section of the personalities and teams that make the history, heritage and culture of sport in British Columbia so notable and inspiring for the next generation of young people in B.C.,” he said in a media release.

“On behalf of our board of trustees and management team led by chief executive Nicholas Cartmell, along with our selection committee and foundation board, we’re looking forward to celebrating their achievements provincially, nationally and globally at the BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Gala on June 4, 2020.”

That night, the gala will be held at Vancouver Convention Centre.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates “extraordinary achievement in B.C. sport history and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true.”

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero
Next story
Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Just Posted

O’Keefe Ranch looks to open third floor of mansion by May

City of Vernon councillors hear update from historic ranch

Vernon wheelchair curler called to BC Hall

Sonja Gaudent, three-time Paralympic gold medalist, among five inductees to the athlete’s category

Volunteers help protect Kal Lake Park from future wildfires

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park cleared out ponderosa pines encroaching on grasslands

New park for Armstrong school celebrated

PAC gives special thanks to volunteers, sponsors

North Okanagan pair among Canada’s rising rodeo stars

Taya Hamming of Falkland and Vernon’s Jaret Cooper compete Saturday at Canadian Finals Rodeo

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. proclaims Ukrainian Holodomor Memorial Day in November

Green leader Andrew Weaver’s grandfather escaped Stalin’s genocide

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read