Tournament co-coordinator Nancy Davies (from left), head pro Brooks Jones and tournament sponsor Ryan Fairburn invite more women’s teams to participate in the 11th annual CapriCMW Insurance Cup tournament Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon women’s golf tournament seeking more teams

The four-woman, CapriCMW Insurance Cup 18-hole event goes Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Vernon Golf Club

Spaces are still available for women golfers to compete as a team of four in the 11th annual CapriCMW Cup tournament.

The 18-hole event is set for Tuesday, 8 a.m., at the Vernon Golf and Country Club, and begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the event is from 7 to 8 a.m.

“It’s a four-lady team, two best net balls event,” said tournament co-coordinator Nancy Davies.

Cost is $65 per Vernon Golf and Country Club member ($82 with cart) and $75 for non-members ($92 with cart). The entry includes golf, meal and skill prizes. You must be a team of four to enter.

Entry deadline is Saturday, July 26. There are no refunds after July 30.

The tournament is sponsored by CapriCMW Insurance.

For more information please call or e-mail co-coordinator Brenda Chomin at 780-887-6383 or Brenda.chomin@outlook.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
