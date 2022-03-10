Vernon youth bowlers advance to B.C. finals

Lincoln Lanes hosted zone finals; four Vernon teams join three singles competitors at provincials

A number of youth bowlers from Vernon have qualified for provincial finals. (Facebook photo)

Home lane advantage paid off for a number of Vernon youth bowlers.

Lincoln Lanes hosted the youth zone finals featuring teams from Vernon, Kamloops, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Terrace, Quesnel, Smithers and 100 Mile House.

The top three teams from the region in a handful of divisions advance to the provincial finals in Port Coquitlam and Surrey April 30 and May 1.

Lincoln Lanes’ senior boys team of Zakk Hamilton and Alex Kazimer won the zone title with a five-game total of 2,389. They are coached by Ivan Soroka.

Qualifying in the senior girls division with a five-game score of 2,252 is the duo of Ella Handley and Charleigh Lemay, coached by Peggy Hoggard. The pair finished second.

Trevor Rachwalski coached the junior boys team of Colton Dranchuk and Jayden Adams to a second-place finish with a five-game score of 1,740.

And the bantam girls team of Marley McMillan and Delilah Andrews, coached by Keith Hoggard, earned a trip to the B.C.s with their third-place showing. They had a score of 1,165 over five games.

The four teams join single competitors Talan Rachwalski (bantam boys), Lukas Rachwalski (junior boys) and Alyssa Matsen (senior girls), who won their provincial spots in December.

Bowlers who win at the provincials will compete at the national finals in southern Ontario.

