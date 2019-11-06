Vernon youth bowlers gobble up gift certificates, medals

Family event features youth bowlers bowling with family for medals and food gift cards

Lincoln Lanes was the site for the Wings Tap and Grill, Italian Kitchen Company Family Twosome event Sunday, Nov. 3.

This was for youth bowlers who bowled with their families in the three-game (Junior and Bantam) and two-game (Pee Wee, Bowlasaurus) pins over average tournament.

First place in the Bowlasaurus Division went to Ryker Schneider, who was 27 pins over his average. Kayla Hall was second at +9.

READ MORE: Vernon bowlers best in B.C.

It was Schneider-Hall finishing one-two in the Pee Wee Division with Alex Schnyder taking first place at 8 pins over age, one pin better than Dominic Hall (+7).

Austin Thiessen finished first in the Bantam division at +72. Talan Rachwalski was second at +59.

Top spot in the Junior division went to Charleigh Lemay at +77. Lukas Rachwalski was second at +65.

Medallions were awarded for first and second, and first place also received a $25 gift certificate from Wings Tap and Grill or the Italian Kitchen Company.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.