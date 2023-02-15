Vernon youth bowlers roll their way to B.C. finals

Four duos capture zone championships in Salmon Arm to advance to provincials in Kamloops/Chase

Foru teams from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes are off to the Youth Bowling Championship provincial finals after capturing zone titles Feb. 11 and 12. (DREAMSTIME PHOTO)

Four teams from Lincoln Lanes in Vernon qualified for the provincial finals after taking the Youth Bowling Championship zone titles, held at Lakeside Bowl in Salmon Arm.

The zone includes teams from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Kelowna. Top team in each division advances to the B.C. championships March 4 and 5 in Kamloops and Chase.

The Lincoln Lane senior boys, senior girls, junior boys and bantam boys all won zone titles to advance to the provincials.

The senior boys duo of Zakk Hamilton and Alex Kazimer had a five-game total of 2,287 pins. The team is coached by Ivan Soroka.

Aryssa Matsen and Charleigh Lemay rolled a five-game total of 2,095 to take the senior girls zone crown. They are coached by Kara Kazimer.

Lincoln Brouwer coached the Vernon duo of Colton Dranchuk and Nathan Danics to the junior boys title after the pair rolled a five-game score of 1,587.

And the bantam boys pairing of Axl Rachwalski and Jonah McMillan, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, won their division with a 1,316 total after five games.

The junior and bantam boys teams beat out fellow bowlers from Lincoln Lanes. Vernon #2, coached by Paul Schneider, and consisting of Alex Schnyder and Lucas Thibault, placed second in bantam boys with a 1,162 total.

Talan Rachwalski and Jayden Adams were second in junior boys after rolling a five-game score of 1,518. The team was coached by Peggy Hoggard.

Lincoln’s junior girls team of Taya Adams and Marley McMillan, coached by Keith Hoggard, finished in second place just 28 pins behind the winning duo from Kamloops.

Bowlers who are successful at the provincials will compete at the national championships in May in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: VSS boys dominate weekend slate of basketball games

READ MORE: Scotties Tournament of Hearts slides into Kamloops this weekend

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowlingVernon