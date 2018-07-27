Vernon strength and conditioning coach Rhonda Catt meets Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman at the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts

Vernon strength and conditioning coach invited to Tampa Bay development camp

For years, Stacy Roest turned to Lumby’s Rhonda Catt for pro offseason workout training.

Roest, a retired NHLer in his seventh season as Director of Player Development for the Tampa Bay Lightning, turned to Catt again for the Bolts’ prospect camps earlier this month.

“I’m always looking at making our development camp better and she trains a lot of pros and does a great job,” said Roest, who is based in Vernon and just signed a new three-year deal. “Now she knows our system and if we have players from this area, she can help us.”

Catt, 46, flew to Florida after the NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, spending a week testing 27 players in the new multi-million-dollar twin-rink training facility in Brandon, 10 minutes outside Tampa Bay.

“It’s a beautiful (18,000 square-foot) fitness/athletic development facility,” said Catt, a mother of two hockey-playing sons who has run Catt Conditioning for 20 years and coowns Excel Fitness downtown with Carla Rayner. “We were the first ones to use the place so nobody even knew how to work the TV remote. I got up close to how the organization runs and that was cool.”

Catt also rubbed shoulders with Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman, who has been the Bolts’ GM since 2010.

“I was very impressed how kind and humble he was,” said Catt. “It was an honour for me to meet him, but it was emotional because of (her late husband) Peter. I explained that he (Yzerman) was my husband’s favourite player and that he had died a couple of years ago.”

RELATED: Peter’s Story aims to save lives

Tampa Bay head strength and conditioning coach Mark Lambert had everything planned for the week so he, Syracuse Crunch’s Mark Powell and Catt could focus on pushing the prospects.

Vernon Vipers’ goalie Ty Taylor, drafted by the Bolts in Round 7 in the recent amateur lottery, was at the camp.

“Like all of them, he needs to be stronger, but he did fine,” said Roest, who played four seasons in the NHL and another nine with Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss National League.

Catt loved Taylor’s never-surrender attitude at the Ice Sports Forum.

“Ty did great, I was proud of him,” said Catt, who does dryland training with the Vipers during the BCHL season. “There was a strongman competition on the last day and he really impressed me with his efforts. He was right there pushing sleds and carrying guys, all really tough drills.”

The prospects also went through on-ice sessions in two groups.

Catt, meanwhile, will be moving Excel into the new Kal Tire North rink in September. She currently works out pros Carter Rowney, Brady Brassart and Sahir Gill at her Excel outlet. She previously trained Stanley Cup champions Chris Osgood and Eric Godard for several summers.

“We will be re-branding as The Training House in what is a strength and conditioning facility for beginners to advanced active people. This is an amazing opportunity. I’ll be working closely with Stacy and that’s a big thing. Hopefully, we can get some of his players in there. It’s a huge advantage for the Vipers and minor hockey. The Vipers can train and walk downstairs to the rink.”

RELATED: ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Stacy Roest, Director of Play Development with the Tampa Bay Lightning, goes over a drill at a prospects ice session. (Photo Submitted) Vernon Vipers’ goalie Ty Taylor, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, pushes weights at the NHL team’s development camp. (Photo Submitted)

Previous story
Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff
Next story
Van Horlick seeks homegrown talent

Just Posted

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Wheels come off Salmon Arm Demo Derby

27th annual Shuswap event cancelled due to lack of participants, hope remains for next year

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.

Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts

Vernon strength and conditioning coach invited to Tampa Bay development camp

Most Read