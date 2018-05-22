Vernon’s Powell Connor, of the Chilliwack Chiefs, sticks close to Andrew Barbeau of the Wellington Dukes in RBC Cup action. (Eric Welsh/Black Press)

Vernon’s Connor savours Royal Bank Cup glory

Chilliwack wins national Junior A hockey title at home

Vernon’s Powell Connor shook a lot of hands when he returned to Sardis Secondary School this morning as a national champion after the Victoria Day long weekend.

Connor, an 18-year-old defenceman, helped the host Chilliwack Chiefs stop the Ontario champion Wellington Dukes 4-2 in the Royal Bank Cup final Sunday night at Prospera Centre. It was Chilliwack’s first national Junior A hockey championship.

“A lot of my teachers were at the games so they gave us a lot of support,” said Connor, one of five Chiefs attending the rural school. “It feels pretty surreal. Anytime you can end a season with a win is pretty special. I’ve never won anything like this.”

The Chiefs finished 12th overall in the 17-team B.C. Hockey League and entered the five-team Canadian tournament after a nine-week break. Team ownership brought in new coaches Brian Maloney and Cam Keith a week before the RBC.

“They (coaches) told us they were proud of us after a roller-coaster season to end on a such a high,” said Connor, who has an NCAA scholarship with the Michigan State Spartans for the 2019-20 season.

Connor, who had his parents, younger brother Lincoln and grandparents in attendance, was on the ice for the go-ahead and insurance goals but doesn’t remember exactly how they went in the net.

“I was trying to move pucks up to the forwards quickly. The less the puck is on your stick in a big game like that, the better.”

Corey Andonovski, who missed the Chiefs’ 3-2 Saturday semifinal win over the Ottawa Jr. Senators with a high ankle sprain scored the winner with 11:28 left, one of three unanswered Chief goals in less than eight minutes.

Andonovski’s snipe on his own rebound was quickly followed by a monster penalty kill by the Chiefs, who allowed just a single powerplay goal in 29 opposition opportunities during the tournament. Tommy Lee added insurance at 12:20. P.J. Marrocco pocketed a turnover deep in the Wellington zone and fed Lee in front for the easy tap-in.

Lee was there last year when Chilliwack lost Game 7 of the BCHL final to the Penticton Vees on the same ice surface and went on to lose at the Western Canada Cup. He’s thankful he was able to come back for one more season and leave on a much happier note.

“It was a heartbreaker last year, but to come back and win my last game in junior hockey is unbelievable,” the 20-year-old Calgary product told Black Press. “To do it for the crowd, to do it with guys like Will Calverley and Anthony Vincent and Powell Connor — guys who were here last year, it was unbelievable to score that goal for them.”

Ted McGeen and Mitchell Martan gave Wellington a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Dukes stunned previously unbeaten BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in Saturday semifinal play. Wenatchee outshot Wellington 51-14 with Dukes’ goalie Jonah Capriotti turning in an all-planet showing.

“During the second intermission, we were pretty quiet and focused,” said Connor, in his second year with the Chiefs. “We weren’t overly worried. We had the mindset that we had overcome so much adversity all season that we were going to come back. We were able to outskate them and win all the loose pucks in that third period.”

Calverley, the Chiefs’ captain who led the tourney with six goals, levelled the score at 4:35 of the third period.

Connor said the Chiefs’ organization, including volunteers, attended a celebratory dinner Sunday night at the Best Western. Players gathered at a billet’s home for a team party afterwards. Connor plans to split his summer between training in Chilliwack and Vernon.

The Chiefs are the second-consecutive host team and third in the last four years to win the RBC. They are the 14th BCHL team to win the national championship, but the first to do it as host.

The 2019 RBC Cup will be held May 11-19 at the Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks, Alta., with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League playing host.

Previous story
United U11 Blue rule Slurpee Cup

Just Posted

Flood risk facing Okanagan-Thompson region

Influence of rainfall could ratchet up flooding concerns

Okanagan Lake not rising as fast as before: River Forecast Centre

Similkameen River flood risk shifts to rainfall, not snowpack

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Vernon couple marries hours after bride’s mom’s death

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Bail granted for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 7 for arraignment

They came for a good time on Shuswap Lake

Trooper plays for hundreds on Shuswap Lake this past May Long weekned

Vernon’s Connor savours Royal Bank Cup glory

Chilliwack wins national Junior A hockey title at home

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Vernon’s Miracle Place: A practical place for brain injured

Damage to the brain —it changes everything. It is terrifying.

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Most Read