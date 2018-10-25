Vernon’s Powell Connor, a defenceman with the RBC champion Chilliwack Chiefs, admires the Royal Bank Cup. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon’s Connor sent to Smokies

Big three-way B.C. Hockey League swap

Vernon’s Powell Connor is now the property of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The rugged 18-year-old defenceman was traded from the Chilliwack Chiefs in a three-way B.C. Hockey League deal this morning.

Connor, a Michigan State Spartans commit, had one goal and four points in 18 games in his third season with the Royal Bank Cup champion Chiefs. He asked for a trade, saying he had fulfilled all his goals in Chilliwack.

Connor played 118 regular season games with the Chiefs, and head coach/GM Brian Maloney said it wasn’t easy dealingyhe 6-foot-1, 180-pounder away.

“Powell has been a big part of the Chiefs program but sometimes when you’re in the same spot for awhile things can grow stale,” said Maloney. “Both Powell and I have been talking about his development and we both agreed that a change in scenery was best. Powell was a big part of our team but we also understand this is a development league and want to help kids develop whether it’s with us or elsewhere.”

The trade saw top-six forward Levi Glassman of the Smokies go to the Powell River Kings, who in turn sent 17-year-old defenceman Nathan Kelly to Chilliwack.

Glassman, 19, of Red Deer, rang up three goals and 13 points in his second year with the Smokies. The 6-foot, 165-pounder amassed 24 goals and 52 points last season.

Kelly, 17, of Delta, had three assists in 15 games with Powell River. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder compiled four goals and a dozen points with the Kings last year after putting up 35 points with the Major Midget Greater Vancouver Canadians.

