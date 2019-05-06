Vernon’s Landon Currie (front, in red) has helped Canada’s men’s U21 volleyball team get off to a 2-0 start at an international tournament in Peru. (Photo courtesy of TRU)

Vernon’s Currie helps Canada to pair of wins

Landon Currie and Team Canada off to 2-0 start at U21 international men’s volleyball event in Peru

Vernon’s Landon Currie has been a big part of Canada’s 2-0 start at the NORCECA U21 Pan Am Cup Volleyball Championship in Lima, Peru.

Currie, who plays college ball for Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University WolfPack, has played in all seven sets for Canada, starting the tournament Sunday with a 3-1 win over Chile (25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15), and followed that up Monday with a 3-0 win over Colombia (25-16, 25-15, 25-14).

RELATED: Vernon’s Landon Currie cracks Team Canada roster

Playing libero for his country, Currie had 14 digs in 20 attempts and added seven still sets in the win over Chile. Currie collected eight digs and three still sets in the sweep of Colombia.

Canada closes out the round-robin portion of the tournament Tuesday against the host country.


