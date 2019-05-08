Vernon’s Currie helps Canada to Pan Am Cup semis

Landon Currie has 14 digs at libero in Canada’s 3-1 win over host country Peru; Canada 3-0

Vernon’s Landon Currie and Team Canada are into the semifinals at the NORCECA U21 Pan Am Cup volleyball tournament in Peru. (Volleyball Canada - photo)

Canada is into the semifinals at the NORCECA U21 Pan Am Cup volleyball championship in Lima, Peru.

Vernon’s Landon Currie, playing the libero position for Canada, had 14 digs, 12 service receptions and four still sets as Canada clinched first place in Group B of the eight-team tournament Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the host country (25-9, 26-28, 25-15, 25-15).

Currie played in all four sets and has played in every set in the tournament for Canada, who also beat Colombia and Chile in its group to finish 3-0 and earn a bye into Friday’s semifinals.

Canada will play the winner of a match between Chile and the U.S.

Cuba (3-0) finished in first place in Group A.



