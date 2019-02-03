Vernon’s Elena Gaskell to shred World Championships

Vernon’s Elena Gaskell has joined Freestyle Canada’s list of athletes who will compete in the World Championships at Park City and Solitude Mountain, Utah, in the ski Big Air, slopestyle and halfpipe disciplines.

The selection process for the Canadian teams culminated with the X Games and the FIS World Cup in Seiser Alm, Italy this past weekend. For the first time in the history of the World Championships, Big Air was among the scheduled competitions. This addition reflects the IOC’s decision to include it as an Olympic event at the Beijing Games in 2022.

Gaskell, alongside Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec, Yuki Tsubota of Whistler, Evan McEachran of Ontario, Teal Harle of Campbell River, Philippe Langevin of Quebec with Max Moffatt of Ontario as an alternate, will represent Canada in slopestyle on Feb. 5 and 6.

