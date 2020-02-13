Vernon’s Fulton Maroons win North Zone boys hoops crown

Maroons defeat Coldstream’s Kal Lakers 59-51 for right to host Okanagan Valley championships

Fulton Maroons forward Jason Dollevoet (6) pulls down a rebound in front of Kalamalka Lakers opponent Michael Hoyland as Dom Peterson (20) looks on during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Basketball final Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Fulton Maroons will host the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys AA Basketball championships next week.

The Maroons captured the North Zone championship on their home court Wednesday night, Feb.12, and the right to host the Valleys, by holding off the Kalamalka Lakers 59-51.

Van Kozak led all scorers with 25 points for the Maroons, who held a 32-20 advantage at the half. Reyann Siddaque added 15.

Jack Tolpinrud led Kal with 19 points, including five three-point shots from long range. Michael Hoyland and Levi Lee each had 12.

The Lakers, Seaton Sonics and Revelstoke Avalanche all advance to the OK finals as the four reps from the North Zone for the eight-team Okanagan finals which will begin Thursday at the Fulton gym.

Seaton defeated Revelstoke 69-45 in the third-place game with Owen Sunderland leading the Sonics with 18 points and Jack Cotter adding 15.

The Sonics beat Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves Monday in quarter-final play while the Avalanche eliminated Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Saints,

The Maroons took care of Revelstoke in a Tuesday night semifinal while Kal booked its spot in the North Zone final with a 72-63 win over the Sonics.



