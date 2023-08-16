Last years matchup saw the UBC Thunderbirds top the Calgary Dinos 28-7 in Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)

Vernon’s Kal Bowl closing in on kickoff

B.C. vs Alberta in university-league game, Lion Angus Reid and TSN host breakfast

A battle between two university football programs is mere days away.

The UBC Thunderbirds take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears for the second ever Kal Bowl Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon’s Athletic Park. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Last years inaugural event saw over 2,000 spectators attend, as the Thunderbirds defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-7. This year promises to be bigger and better.

“Last year people were not sure what this was all about and came with a curiosity,” said Kal Bowl president Sean Smith. “Now people know they will be coming to see the highest level of amateur football in Canada and have a great time on a Wednesday evening in Vernon.”

Tickets are on sale now at kalbowl.com. Bleacher seating is $30, which gives you an individual numbered seat. General admission tickets are $12 and people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Ahead of the game, youth football camps take place for grades 8-12 Tuesday.

TSN sports personality Farhan Lalji will be present at the game and will also be co hosting the Breakfast with Angus on the morning of the match with Angus Reid at UBC Okanagan.Reid played 13 years with the BC Lions.

“It’s a great privilege and honour to be able to share experiences I’ve had and wisdom I’ve gained over a lifetime in football with these college athletes,” said Reid. “Football is such a great way for these young men to get prepared for life, and it’s so important to remind them of how special and important what they are choosing to do with their young lives really is.

