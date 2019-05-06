Vernon’s Ken Holland, shown being inducted into the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, is said to be leaving the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings after 36 years to become the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. (Morning Star - File photo)

Vernon’s Ken Holland said to be next Edmonton Oilers GM

Media reports say Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and four Stanley Cups

Vernon’s Ken Holland is said to be ready to become an NHL general manager again.

Just two weeks after stepping aside as the longtime GM of the Detroit Red Wings to allow former team captain Steve Yzerman to take over the position (while Holland became Detroit’s senior vice-president), Holland is expected to be named the 10th general manager in club history of the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s believed Holland, who played in Alberta in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, will agree to a five-year, $25 million deal to move from Motown to Edmonton.

Holland, 63, spent 36 years with the Red Wings, going from a goalie in the organization to a scout. He became general manager of the Red Wings in July 1997, one month after Detroit won its first Stanley Cup in 42 years.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Ken Holland remains humble in Detroit Red Wings post

Holland would win three more Cups as Detroit GM, and also orchestrated two Olympics gold medals for his native Canada.

He would be taking over an underachieving team in Edmonton that has, arguably, the best hockey player on the planet in Connor McDavid, but missed the post-season in 2019.

READ ALSO: Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Holland will be inducted into the Sport B.C. Hall of Fame later this month.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Currie helps Canada to pair of wins
Next story
Trump awards medal to Tiger Woods, calls him ‘true legend’

Just Posted

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Vernon high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

Vernon’s Ken Holland said to be next Edmonton Oilers GM

Media reports say Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and four Stanley Cups

Dueck clocks kilometres in Vernon in support of spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Winfs for Life Run

Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

The corral is located at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

Vernon fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Royalty crowned at Summerland Blossom Pageant

Two-day event on weekend included speeches, talents and coronation ceremony

Most Read