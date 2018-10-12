Vernon’s Tye Kitzman, of the Okanagan Sun, has been named to the B.C. Football Conference Defensive all-star team. (Okanagan Sun Photo)

Vernon’s Kitzman makes the grade

On B.C. Football Conference Defensive All-Star team

Vernon’s Tye Kitzman is one of eight Okanagan Sun players named to the B.C. Football Conference (Junior A) all-star team.

Kitzman, a Fulton Maroons grad, is a third-year defensive back with the Kelowna-based Sun. He was named the Canadian Junior Football League Defensive Player of the Week after a stellar game against the Westshore Rebels of Victoria on Saturday, July 29.

RELATED: All-Canadian honours for Sun duo

RELATED: Maroons fifth in the province

Kitzman delivered included five solo tackles, one assisted tackle, one knocked-down pass, and a game-ending interception in the 19-15 Sun victory.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has rung up 24 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick this season. Last year, Kitzman posted 37 tackles, including 29 solo, while making the All-Canadian team. He led the league in deflected passes (10) and tied for the most interceptions in the BCFC with six, including one of those for a touchdown.

Defensive back Jordan Rae, linemen Jmin Pelley and Nicholas Dheilly along with linebackers Conor Richard and Tyler Hoing, also made the defensive all-star squad. The only Sun player to make the offensive all-star team was Isaac Wegner, a place-kicker and punter.

The Sun (6-2-1) hope to clinch first place when they finish the regular season Saturday against the 3-5-1 Rebels (7 p.m., Apple Bowl).

