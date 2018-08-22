Vernon’s Kozak cashes in Chase dollars

Vernon’s Conner Kozak, of the Okanagan Golf Club, bagged $1,575 in the TaylorMade And Adidas Golf PGA of BC Championship in Chase. (Black Press File)

Vernon’s Conner Kozak pocketed $1,575 in the TaylorMade and Adidas Golf PGA of BC Championship presented by Axis Insurance Group Tuesday at Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase.

Kozak, a Seaton Sonics grad who played college golf for the UBC Thunderbirds, carded rounds of 77 and 68 to finish in a share of sixth spot with Brad Clapp of Chilliwack.

Kozak is a pro at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Kevin Stinson of Chilliwack shot a course record-tying 6-under 66 Tuesday in the final round for victory.

Stinson (Cheam Mountain Golf Course), who entered the day two strokes back of overnight leader Jonnie Motomochi (Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey), made an early bogey but was flawless the rest of the way, making an eagle and five birdies to close out his first PGA of BC tournament win.

“It was amazing, you can’t ask for anything else than that,” Stinson said of his final round, which included birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes to pull away from the field. “Just one bogey on the card and I finished really strong, so it was awesome.”

Stinson’s name will be etched on the William Thompson Trophy as PGA of BC Champion, while he also earned $6,200 for the win and an automatic exemption into the 2019 TaylorMade and Adidas Golf PGA Championship of Canada.

Motomochi closed the 36-hole event with a 1-under 71 to finish alone in second place at 6-under. He earned $4,100. Mark Bicknell (Victoria Golf Club) also finished with a 71, including an 18th-hole birdie to finish in third place at 3-under for $3,250. Oliver Tubb (University Golf Club) placed fourth at 2-under, while three-time PGA of BC Champion Bryn Parry (Point Grey Golf & Country Club) was fifth at even-par.