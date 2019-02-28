Vernon’s ‘Lillatron’ dominates California mat

Lillian Marchand, 12, wins third straight gold medal in new class at Brazilian JiuJitsu world event

Vernon’s Lillian Marchand (right) has her opponent in a submission hold at the International Brazilian JiuJitsu World Championship event in Long Beach, Cal. Marchand won a third straight gold medat at the event. (Photo - submitted)

They might want to rename the event the Lillatron. Or perhaps just her division.

Vernon’s Lillian (Lillatron) Marchand won her third consecutive gold medal at the International Brazilian JiuJitsu Federation Pan Kids world championship event in Long Beach, Cal.

Marchand, 12, represented her club, North Okanagan Shuswap Brazilian JiuJitsu (NOS BJJ), at the world championship event with class and skill.

She competed with heart and technique, and dominated the event to again win gold. She’s won gold in the Yellow Belt class the past two years. This year, she entered as an Orange Belt, and her hard work and dedication paid off in victory.

“She’s a great kid as well as an athlete, an encourager, and a leader,” said Mario Deveault, owner and operator of NOS BJJ. “Lillian is always giving back to the team, she helps at the small kids’ class, she will teach and help the older kids in her class to improve their skills, and she now attends some adult classes.

“Lillian has tremendous support from her family and it is wonderful to see all of their time and sacrifices pay off.”



