The Fulton Maroons (grey) look to win a line out in an exhibition high school senior boys rugby match in Kamloops against the South Kamloops Titans. The Maroons fell 22-21 on a late try by the Titans. (Marcy Kennedy - photo)

Vernon’s Maroons fall to South Kamloops on late try

Fulton senior boys finish pre-season rugby schedule at 1-2; play home opener Wednesday

A late try gave the hometown South Kamloops Titans a 22-21 come-from-behind win over the Fulton Maroons in senior boys high school rugby exhibition action.

The Maroons, who got tries from Gabe DeWald, Ethan Schiman and Evan Trottier, who was also a perfect 3-for-3 on conversions, finished the pre-season at 1-2.

Fulton plays its Okanagan AA league opener at home Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs.

“They have some good athletic players and they won the final 10 minutes of the contest to take the game. Good for them,” said Fulton coach Mike Scheller, who liked his team’s effort. Fulton led 14-10 at the half.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Fulton Maroons split rugby exhibitions

“It was the most complete rugby game we have played all year. We attacked with structure and our defence was very good. We had to play long stretches without the ball and we held up well. Our kick defence needs work; we got exposed on a couple of kicks.

“We have a lot of young players this season and they continue to improve.”

Scheller praised the work of Schiman, who went on a great run for his try in the first half.

“He was very good at leading our attack and made some key tackles,” said Scheller. “Brennan Kennedy had a very good game at prop. He had some nice attacking runs for us. I was happy with the play of locks Brett Gies and Oakley Athey. Both were solid in the line outs and they worked hard all game. Hayden Catt, on the wing, was a threat offensively and made some nice tackles for us.”

* The three-time defending Okanagan Rugby Union champion Vernon Jackals begin a quest for a fourth straight title on the road.

The Jackals visit the Penticton Harlequins Saturday.

READ ALSO: Jackals prey on Harlequins

Vernon plays its home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, against the Salmon Arm/Enderby Manthers at Grahame Park.

The Kelowna Cows round out the four-team loop.


