Fulton Maroons prop Brennan Kennedy (with ball) runs over the would-be tackle from Kieran Mielke of Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs in Okanagan Valley Senior Boys 2A High School Rugby League action at Grahame Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Maroons maul Mustangs

HIGH SCHOOL RUGBY: Fulton scores 36-17 win over Penticton’s Princess Margaret

A strong opening half propelled the Fulton Maroons to victory in their Okanagan Valley Senior Boys 2A High School Rugby League opener at Grahame Park.

The Maroons jumped out to a 22-5 advantage and rolled to a 36-17 win over the Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton in Fulton’s home opener.

“It was a game in which we really did not get much rhythm. We were penalized a lot, which meant we were backing up a fair bit,” said Maroons head coach Mike Scheller. “We also did not contest our own rucks, which meant we turned the ball over. When we held on to our ball, we played well. We strung phases together and gained a lot of territory. We made some smart decisions with the ball.”

Scrum half Evan Trottier had two tries and was 3-for-6 on conversions. Brennan Kennedy, Dayton Ingenhaag, Hayden Catt and Logan Hicks also scored tries for Fulton.

“Evan had a very good game for us. He scored a couple of tries on some very nice individual efforts. He played hard,” said Scheller. “Carson Harrower had his best game of the season for us. He was all over the field and made some crushing hits. Brennan Kennedy had a very solid game at prop, as did flanker Gabe Dewald. Both of those players are improving weekly. Back Ethan Schiman and Reyaan Siddique both had great runs.”

Fulton was slated to participate in the St. Georges Rugby Sevens tournament in Vancouver on the weekend.

Next league action for the Maroons is Wednesday, May 8, when they host the South Kamloops Titans, 4 p.m., at Grahame Park. The Titans edged the Maroons 22-21 in the season-opening game in Kamloops.


Try as he might, Fulton Maroons ball carrier Gabe DeWald could not slip out of the grasp of Jack Godbold of Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs in Okanagan Valley Senior Boys 2A High School Rugby League action at Grahame Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

