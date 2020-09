Vernon’s own Vasek out of open

Pospisil beaten by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in US Open tennis tournament

Much to Alex de Minaur’s delight, Vasek Pospisil is now out of the US Open tennis tournament.

Vernon’s own was defeated in all three sets: 7-6 (6), 6-3. 6-2 in the quarterfinals Monday, Sept. 7 in New York.

That puts de Minaur of Australia into his first grand slam quarterfinal, where he will face Dominic Thiem or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

21 years old Alex De Minaur is into his first Grand Slam QF. Comes back from 2-6 down in the 1st set tiebreak to beat Vasek Pospisil 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 at the #USOpen. Thiem or Auger-Aliassime next for him. [getty] pic.twitter.com/TCyKUUtIHq — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 7, 2020

Pro sportsTennis