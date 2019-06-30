Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil takes on fellow Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round of the Wimbledon tennis championships Monday – Canada Day - in London. (Tennis Canada File)

Vernon’s Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

Playing his first match in eight months following surgery, Pospisil to face Montreal teen sensation

An all-Canadian singles matchup on Canada Day Monday highlights the opening day of the 2019 Wimbledon tennis championship in London.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil – making his return to action following back surgery eight months ago – will take on Montreal teen sensation Félix Auger-Aliassime. Pospisil is ranked 188th in the world while Auger-Aliassime is the tournament’s 18th seed.

The two have only met once in their professional careers, where the 18-year old from Montreal got the better of his compatriot in the first round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (California) last year. The winner of this match could potentially go on to face Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, Gael Monfils in the third round and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

Pospisil won the 2014 Wimbledon men’s doubles championship with American Jack Sock. Pospisil is also entered in the men’s doubles this year, partnering with Australian Matthew Ebden.

READ ALSO: Pospisil savours Wimbledon crown

Three other Canadians will play in singles action.

Milos Raonic, the tournament’s 15th seed, will face Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in the opening round.

Denis Shapovalov, the 29th seed, will be looking to better his second round performance at last year’s tournament. In the opening round, he is set to face Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania. The Canadian faces a tough draw, with a potential match-up against Rafael Nadal in the third round.

In the Ladies’ draw, Eugenie Bouchard is the lone Canadian. The 25-year-old will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in the first round.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski will be the tournament’s fourth seed in women’s doubles.


Vernon's Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

