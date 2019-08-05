Vernon’s Pospisil in second all-Canadian battle with Montreal teen

Vasek Pospisil will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of Rogers Cup Tuesday

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil gets another crack at Canadian teen tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The two tennis stars face off in the opening round of the Rogers Cup Tuesday in Auger-Aliassime’s hometown of Montreal.

Auger-Aliassime beat Pospisil in four sets (5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3) in the opening round of Wimbledon a few weeks ago, Pospisils’ first match in eighth months following back surgery. Auger-Aliassime beat Pospisil 6-2, 7-6 in Indian Wells, Cal. in March 2018 in their only other meeting.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

Pospisil is competing at the Rogers Cup for the sixth time. He made it to an all-Canadian semifinal in 2013, losing to Milos Raonic, who will face American Taylor Fritz in his opening round match in Montreal.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and partner capture Wimbledon doubles crown

There are six Canadians in the main draw at the Rogers Cup.


