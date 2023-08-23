Vernon’s Pospisil into Round 2 of U.S. Open qualifying

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 23, in New York with a three-set win over a Spanish opponent. (Facebook photo)

His bid to get a spot in his sport’s final major tournament of the year is off to a good start for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil.

Trying to earn a berth into the field for the U.S. Open, Pospisil advanced to the second round of qualifying in New York Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Pospisil, 33, moved on with a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 win over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

Pospisil fired 11 aces in the match en route to winning 75 per cent of first-serve points. He also broke Martinez five times on nine chances.

The Canadian veteran will next face Zachary Svajda of the United States.

Pospisil has twice advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, most recently in 2020.

