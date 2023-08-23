Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 23, in New York with a three-set win over a Spanish opponent. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 23, in New York with a three-set win over a Spanish opponent. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Pospisil into Round 2 of U.S. Open qualifying

Veteran Canadian tennis player scored three-set win Wednesday over Pedro Martinez of Spain

His bid to get a spot in his sport’s final major tournament of the year is off to a good start for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil.

Trying to earn a berth into the field for the U.S. Open, Pospisil advanced to the second round of qualifying in New York Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Pospisil, 33, moved on with a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 win over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

Pospisil fired 11 aces in the match en route to winning 75 per cent of first-serve points. He also broke Martinez five times on nine chances.

The Canadian veteran will next face Zachary Svajda of the United States.

Pospisil has twice advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, most recently in 2020.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers deal out handful of BCHL pre-season games

READ MORE: Henderson eager to play in CPKC Women’s Open at Shaughnessy in Vancouver

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TennisVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Competition begins at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 23, in New York with a three-set win over a Spanish opponent. (Facebook photo)
Vernon’s Pospisil into Round 2 of U.S. Open qualifying

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross

Aug. 16 and 21 were the advanced voting dates for the referendum on the Shuswap Watershed Council, but the general voting day scheduled for Aug. 26 has been cancelled. (Shuswap Watershed Council image)
General voting day for Shuswap Watershed Council cancelled

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns