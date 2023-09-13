Vasek Pospisil celebrates with his Canadian teammate Alexis Galarneau after the duo defeated Italy in doubles action to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during Davis Cup tie action in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada Photo)

Vasek Pospisil celebrates with his Canadian teammate Alexis Galarneau after the duo defeated Italy in doubles action to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during Davis Cup tie action in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada Photo)

Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

Canada went 3-0 on the day to position themselves at the top of Group A

Team Canada, looking to repeat as Davis Cup champions, had an extraordinary day on the court to start their defence, as they defeated host Italy in all three matches.

Coming into the Davis Cup Finals looking severely undermanned, Canada was without stalwarts Denis Shapovalov (world number 31), Felix Auger-Aliassime (number 14) and the recently rejuvenated Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon finalist).

In their stead were young guns Alexis Galarneau (24) , Gabriel Diallo (21) and the wily veteran from Vernon, Vasek Pospisil.

Galarneau started the day with upsetting world number 38 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4, before Diallo continued the upsets by dispatching world number 18 Lorenzo Musetti, 7-5, 6-4.

The stunned crowd in Bologna, Italy had little to celebrate about, as in the final match of the day, Pospisil teamed up with Gelarneau to win their doubles match 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3) over Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolleli.

Canada is situated in group A with Italy, Chile and Sweden to start the 16-team finals. Top two in each group advance to the next round, which will see the final eight teams battle it out for the championship in Malaga, Spain in November.

Next on the schedule is a date with the Swedes on Thursday, Sept. 14. Sweden is coming off an 0-3 performance against the Chileans. Denis Shapovalov is expected to suit up on Thursday.

More information and a full schedule of results can be found at daviscup.com.

READ MORE: Cops for Kids braking in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘It totally saved my life’: Lake Country man becomes jiu-jitsu world champion

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Tennis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

Just Posted

Vasek Pospisil celebrates with his Canadian teammate Alexis Galarneau after the duo defeated Italy in doubles action to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during Davis Cup tie action in Bologna, Italy. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

Independent Living Vernon support worker Lisa Briggs (left) stands with longtime volunteer Leon Schwartz and Susan Novecoski. The agency had its 30th anniversary in Vernon Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon agency marks 30 years of empowering people with disabilities

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

A number of properties along Westside Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, as the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna continues to burn. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Westside Road residents evacuated by West Kelowna wildfire cleared to return home

Pop-up banner image