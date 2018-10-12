Vernon’s Colton Sparrow, a University of Regina Cougars’ grad, has signed a pro contract with the Southern League’s Huntsville Havoc. (University of Regina Athletics)

Vernon’s Sparrow lands in Huntsville

Former Viper forward to play pro in Southern League

One day in Wichita, the next in Huntsville.

So goes Year 1 of minor pro hockey for Vernon’s Colton Sparrow.

The Vernon Viper grad signed with the ECHL Wichita Thunder in Kansas last July, but became expendable when the Edmonton Oilers released a few players, causing a ripple effect with the American League Bakersfield Condors and Thunder.

He joined the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League today and will wear jersey No. 41 tonight when the Havoc host the Knoxville Ice Bears. Vernon’s Michael Hails is a goalie with the Havoc.

Sparrow, 25, named the Top Forward when the Vipers hosted the 2014 Royal Bank Cup, split time between two different teams in college. He played 57 games for the University of Alaska Nanooks in Fairbanks, recording 19 points on six goals and nine assists.

RELATED: Yorkton knocks out Vernon

RELATED: Vernon’s Sparrow signs with Wichita

Transferring after his sophomore season, Sparrow played two more years with University of Regina Cougars in Saskatchewan. He rang up eight goals and 22 points.

A tireless skater and tenacious penalty killer with soft hands, Sparrow amassed 32 goals and 87 points in four seasons with Vernon of the BCHL.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Rob Darrar comes to Huntsville after camping in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings. Sparrow and Darrar join returning Havoc forwards Sy Nutkevitch, Tyler Piacentini, Christian Powers, Stephen Hrehoriak, and Kyle Sharkey in training camp, trying to join the team as Huntsville begins its quest to defend the President’s Cup championship.

There are 10 franchises in the Southern League, including the Macon Mayhem, Pensacola Ice Flyers and Birmingham Bulls.

