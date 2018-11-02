Travis Towers, a local trampolinist, is this year’s athlete in the Okanagan Athlete Sponsorship Program. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Vernon’s Towers off to Russia

World Age Group trampoline championships

Vernon’s Travis Towers is among a large list of athletes chosen to represent Canada at the 2018 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition (WAGC), Nov. 15-18, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Towers, 16, trains with the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna.

“The World Age Group Competition gives us the opportunity to showcase our junior teams and the depth we have in this country,” said Karen Cockburn, national team director for trampoline gymnastics at Gymnastics Canada. “Canada will be well represented across all events and our athletes are looking forward to performing on the world stage.”

The selection process for the WAGC team included the 2018 Canada Cup in Montreal in April and the 2018 Canadian Championships in Lethbridge in July.

Towers competed in four events at the Canadian finals, including trampoline, double mini trampoline and team finals for both events. On the individual trampoline, Level 6 men’s, Towers finished second. He also placed second in double mini trampoline and was part of the first-place men’s team.

Athletes to watch out for include Gavin Dodd of Kelowna, who was the silver medallist in the boys 15-16 double mini-trampoline (DMT) category last year, and Emily Harrison in the girls 15-16 tumbling category who is the reigning Canadian junior national champion and had the highest degree of difficulty across all age groups at the Canadian championships.

First established in 1969, Gymnastics Canada is the national governing body for the sport of gymnastics in Canada. Gymnastics Canada works closely with the 12 Provincial Federations and the 700 local clubs to provide a broad range of programs and services to meet the needs of all participants.

From athlete development to coaching and judging education, Gymnastics Canada sets the operating standards and practices for the sport in Canada.

Most Read