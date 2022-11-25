Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advances to Davis Cup semifinal

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil is on to the Davis Cup semifinals.
In Malaga, Spain, Pospisil and Team Canada teammate Denis Shapovalov completed a thrilling comeback win in the decisive doubles match against the German duo Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.
The Canadians, who came into the Davis Cup as a wildcard, found themselves in early trouble after dropping the first set 6-2. But they quickly recovered in the second set, turning the tide by winning three consecutive games in the set to take a 4-1 lead. The Canadian pair took advantage of the momentum swing and went on to win the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
"Bit of magic in Malaga" 🪄
“Winning is always an incredible feeling. Today was a perfect example of Davis Cup at its finest: it was a very tough task for us and we were tested in many ways,” said Team Canada captain Frank Dancevic. “However, these guys, they have great energy. When they find the energy in the matches, I feel so confident they can beat any team in the world. It was amazing to watch. They showed so much heart going in the match, and once they found the rhythm, they played lights out and (really) took control of the match.”
Canada’s next challenge comes on Saturday when they face Italy in the semifinals. The tie will be played at 7 a.m. EST.