Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil comes up just short of first ATP title

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil finished the ATP season with a runner-up result at the Sofia Open, following a loss in the finals to Jannik Sinner Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Tennis Canada File)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil nearly capped off 2020 with his first ATP Tour title, but ultimately finished runner-up at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria this weekend.

Pospisil stood opposite of Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the finals Saturday morning, and it was Sinner who triumphed over the Canadian in a nail-biting third set.

Sinner started the match strong, capitalizing on his third break point opportunity to win the first set 6-4. Pospisil responded in the second set, winning 6-3 to set up an exciting finish.

Not to be today, but oh so close for Vasek Pospisil in the final of the Sofia Open. He goes down in a nailbiter to Jannik Sinner, who prevails 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) to win the trophy. pic.twitter.com/Ja5zeSx2P8 — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) November 14, 2020

The third set went into a tiebreak, where Sinner served confidently en route to a 6-3 lead, setting up match point. He made no mistake on the next rally, winning the tiebreak and grabbing his first ATP title.

Saturday’s match was Pospisil’s third career ATP final and his second in 2020 after he reached the Open Sud de France final in Montpellier in February. It’s been a strong year overall for the 30-year-old, who also reached the round of 16 at the US Open in September.

Sinner has been enjoying a breakout year, becoming the youngest player to reach the French Open quarterfinals since 2011. With Saturday’s win, he also became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years.

Sinner is ranked 44th in the world this week, while Pospisil sits at 74 on the ATP rankings list.

READ MORE: NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

READ MORE: Scoreboards to light up Vernon baseball diamonds

Brendan Shykora

Tennis