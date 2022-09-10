Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil cracks Davis Cup roster

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been named to Team Canada’s squad at this year’s Davis Cup Finals in Valencia, Spain. The competition runs Sept. 13-18, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)

Vasek Pospisil will soon be heading to Spain as part of Team Canada’s Davis Cup squad.

Tennis Canada announced its Davis Cup contingent in mid August. The Vernon-raised tennis player will join Alexis Galarneau, Liam Draxl, Gabriel Diallo, and Cleeve Harper on the Canadian roster.

The round-robin Davis Cup Finals runs Sept. 13-18 in Valencia, Spain.

“At the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, we’ll be facing the best countries in the world with a young team eager to prove itself,” said Team Canada captain Frank Dancevic. “We may be the underdogs of the group, especially given the other teams’ experience, but we intend to shuffle the cards and do our best to propel Canada into the final round in November.”

Canada will compete in Group B against Spain, Serbia and South Korea.

Pospisil is one of two veteran leaders on an otherwise young Canadian squad, alongside Galarneau. Pospisil, ranked 130th in the world, has a 22-22 record in singles and doubles at the Davis Cup and helped Canada go all the way to the final in 2019.

Pospisil is the highest ranked player on Team Canada, but the roster is without the country’s two top-ranked players on the ATP Tour, Felix Auger-Aliassime (8) and Denis Shapovalov (21).

The International Tennis Federation announced last April that the No. 6 ranked Canada was awarded a bye into the finals as the highest ranked loser in the 2022 qualifiers.

There will be a new format for this year’s Davis Cup. The round robin will be played in four separate cities: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia. The 16 qualifying countries were divided into four groups and the top two in each group will qualify for the final phase.

Brendan Shykora

