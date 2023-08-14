Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Canada is looking to defend their first ever Davis Cup title

Vernon tennis star Vasek Pospisil will be back in the red and white, helping to defend Canada’s 2022 Davis Cup triumph later this year.

The 33-year-old helped steer his country to their first Davis Cup title in its 113 year history last season. Pospisil will be looking to repeat the feat in 2023.

He will be joined by his fellow Canadians: world number 25 Denis Shapovalov, young up and comer Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau.

Canada will be playing out of Group A, alongside Italy, Sweden and Chile in Bologna, Italy from Sept. 12-17.

“It has been a dream come true for Canada to win its first Davis Cup title ever,” said team captain Frank Dancevic. “We have proven that we are capable of achieving great things, and our team is preparing for another opportunity to make a deep run. We know how hard the Davis Cup is to win, especially back to back. But I believe deeply in this team that anything is possible.”

Pospisil has had a sterling record of 27-24 in his decades long career in the international competition. He is one win away from tying Sebastien Lareau as the second-most winningest Canadian in Davis Cup history, behind only Daniel Nestor.

Canada’s first game will be against Italy on Sept. 13. The Italians boast an impressive roster, buoyed by recent National Bank Open champion Jannik Sinner and former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. The two nations battled in the semifinals last year, with Canada eking out a 2-1 victory.

The following day will be a test against Sweden, with Sept.

