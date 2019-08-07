Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil (far court) gets a lob shot past Montreal teen sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime in first-round action at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Auger-Aliassime’s hometown of Montreal Tuesday. The teenager defeated Pospisil 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,051. (Tennis Canada - photo)

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil falls in third-set tiebreak

Loses to hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime in first round at Rogers Cup in Montreal

Cramps. Wrist issue trepidation. Montreal teenager.

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil nearly overcame them all Tuesday in the opening round of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, but fell 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 (3) in a third-set tiebreaker to hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime in front of a capacity Centre Court crowd of 12,051 at Stade IGA.

The match lasted two hours and 33 minutes. It was Auger-Aliassime’s second straight win over Pospisil, having beaten his fellow Canuck in the opening round of Wimbledon on Canada Day, July 1.

Pospisil told Tennis Canada writer Tom Tebbutt afterward he hadn’t hit a backhand in three weeks leading up to Tuesday’s match due to a left-wrist injury, and was “afraid to hit the ball” in the first set.

Pospisil, in only his second ATP Tour-level match since back surgery in January, turned things up a notch in the second set. He won the tiebreak with good serving and when one of Auger-Aliassime’s strings broke on a point.

In the third set, Pospisil began to exhibit symptoms of being bothered by cramps and revealed afterward he had cramping in his calf, quads, wrist and upper hamstring, and had stomach issues as well.

In the tiebreak that decided the match, the players traded early mini-breaks before a passing shot by Auger-Aliassime gave him the separation he needed to go on and win it 7-3.

“He played a good breaker at the end, to be honest,” said Pospisil to Tebbutt. “I mean physically I could have been better. I think he was better physically than me – that’s for sure. That definitely made a difference at the end of the match. I mean, he also stepped up, played a little bit more aggressive that last breaker – that last five minutes of the match.”

Pospisil is now off to Vancouver to play in the VanOpen Challenger at the Hollyburn Country Club next week.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

Just Posted

Armstrong birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

UPDATE: Both small North Okanagan now contained

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Vernon willing to work with housing project developer

City issues clarifications on next steps in dispute over Highlands of East Hill project’s shutdown

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

MS Society closes Vernon doors

After 20 years of service, the local group is no longer

BREAKING: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Governments lose revenue as housing sales drop in Okanagan

Slow sales lead to loss in revenue across all stakeholders involved in new-home construction

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke resident whose home was raided

RCMP search Revelstoke home after spotting pot plants on community garden tour

Okanagan yacht club first Interior facility to be awarded eco-certification

The Kelowna Yacht Club won the award from Clean Marine BC

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Warnings issued about summer hazards from sun, insects and other animals

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

The Sun beat the Kamloops Bronocs 26-3 on Aug. 3

Most Read