Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil ousted at French Open

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil fell in the first round of the French Open men’s singles tennis championship for the seventh straight time Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Canadian Press file photo)

Seven was anything but lucky for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil in Paris Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The Canadian tennis star fell in straight sets to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round of the French Open tennis championships on the clay courts at Roland Garros Stadium.

Pospisil, who made it to the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month in New York, is now 0-7 at the French Open in singles play, never advancing past the first round.

Pospisil will team up with former partner Jack Sock in doubles play starting Wednesday with a match against fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov and his partner, Rohan Bopanna. Pospisil and Sock won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title in 2014.

